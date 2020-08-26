UrduPoint.com
Pau Sign Australian Cummins As Cover For Injured Ramsay

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Australian lock Steven Cummins on Wednesday signed with Top 14 club Pau as medical cover.

The 27-year-old, who spent three seasons with Welsh region the Scarlets, will temporarily replace New Zealander Daniel Ramsay in the Pau playing squad

Ramsay suffered a broken forearm in a warm-up match against Bayonne.

