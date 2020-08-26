Pau sign Australian Cummins as cover for injured Ramsay

Australian lock Steven Cummins on Wednesday signed with Top 14 club Pau as medical cover.

Pau, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Australian lock Steven Cummins on Wednesday signed with Top 14 club Pau as medical cover.

The 27-year-old, who spent three seasons with Welsh region the Scarlets, will temporarily replace New Zealander Daniel Ramsay in the Pau playing squad.

Ramsay suffered a broken forearm in a warm-up match against Bayonne.