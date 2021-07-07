Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Phoenix, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chris Paul scored 32 points to lead the Phoenix Suns over the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in the opening game of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old backcourt maestro, making his NBA finals debut in his 16th NBA season, delivered clutch scoring and added nine assists while Devin Booker added 27 points and 22-year-old Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 19 rebounds.

Phoenix will try to grab a 2-0 edge when the best-of-seven showdown continues Thursday.