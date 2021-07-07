UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paul Powers Suns Over Bucks In NBA Finals Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Phoenix, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chris Paul scored 32 points to lead the Phoenix Suns over the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in the opening game of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old backcourt maestro, making his NBA finals debut in his 16th NBA season, delivered clutch scoring and added nine assists while Devin Booker added 27 points and 22-year-old Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 19 rebounds.

Phoenix will try to grab a 2-0 edge when the best-of-seven showdown continues Thursday.

Related Topics

Man Lead Milwaukee Phoenix Bahamas Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

7 hours ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

7 hours ago

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

8 hours ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

8 hours ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.