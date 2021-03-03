Pavard returns to Bayern Munich training after quarantine

World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard returned to training with Bayern Munich on Wednesday after a fortnight in quarantine following his positive test for Covid-19

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard returned to training with Bayern Munich on Wednesday after a fortnight in quarantine following his positive test for Covid-19.

The 24-year-old France defender took part in a running session after a medical check-up, the club world champions said in a statement.

The right-back had been quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19 on February 18.

Along with team-mates Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, Pavard is the fourth and most recent Bayern player to test positive for the coronavirus this year.

Mueller, Goretzka and Martinez have all since returned to training and played for Bayern.

Pavard could be an option for Saturday's Bundesliga match at home to Borussia Dortmund with Bayern two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.