Pavard, Tolisso boost Bayern away to Stuttgart

World Cup winners Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso are included in the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday's away match at Stuttgart as the Bundesliga leaders aim to preserve their slender lead

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :World Cup winners Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso are included in the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday's away match at Stuttgart as the Bundesliga leaders aim to preserve their slender lead.

Midfielder Tolisso has recovered from a muscular injury which saw him miss the last two games and gives extra options in midfield.

Likewise, fellow Frenchman Pavard has shaken off the effects of Wednesday's 3-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League.

The right-back took a knock at the Allianz Arena which "looked worse than it was", Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Friday.

Pavard was a Stuttgart player when he helped France win the 2018 World Cup and Flick hopes his return will give "extra motivation".

It has been 13 years since Bayern last lost at Stuttgart, who have drawn their last four league games, but Flick is concerned by the mistakes Bayern are making.