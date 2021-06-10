UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pavlyuchenkova Reaches First Grand Slam Final At French Open

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:06 PM

Pavlyuchenkova reaches first Grand Slam final at French Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat world number 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-5, 6-3 to reach a first Grand Slam final at a record 52nd attempt at the French Open on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat world number 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-5, 6-3 to reach a first Grand Slam final at a record 52nd attempt at the French Open on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Russian will face Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari or the unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for the title on Saturday, 14 years after her Grand Slam debut.

Pavlyuchenkova, a quarter-finalist in Paris a decade ago, became the first woman to play more than 50 majors before making her first final, breaking the previous mark of 44 set by 2015 US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci.

Related Topics

World Russia Paris Czech Republic Slovenia Women 2015 US Open

Recent Stories

Temperature in notthern Sindh remains high

4 minutes ago

US billionaires dodge taxes -- and play into Biden ..

4 minutes ago

IGP holds open court

4 minutes ago

ANF seizes 2424.466 kgs drugs valuing $67.905 mln ..

4 minutes ago

Envoy calls for end to Islamophobia as vigils held ..

9 minutes ago

Wireless operators closed for officers working bel ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.