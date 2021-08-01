Pavlyuchenkova-Rublev Win Gold in All-ROC Olympic Mixed Final

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) tennis players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev on Sunday won the Olympic mixed doubles gold after besting their fellow countrymen Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, who claimed silver medals.

The Pavlyuchenkova-Rublev team defeated the Vesnina-Karatsev duo with a score of 6:3, 6:7 (5:7), 13:11, in a game that lasted nearly two hours.

The mixed doubles gold has become the 12th one for the ROC, while the overall medal count is now 44.