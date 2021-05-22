UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pay Dispute Hits Sri Lanka Team Morale For Bangladesh Games: Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:42 PM

Pay dispute hits Sri Lanka team morale for Bangladesh games: captain

A pay battle between Sri Lankan players and the national board has hurt team morale ahead of a one-day series in Bangladesh starting Sunday, skipper Kusal Perera said

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A pay battle between Sri Lankan players and the national board has hurt team morale ahead of a one-day series in Bangladesh starting Sunday, skipper Kusal Perera said.

Sri Lanka Cricket have cut fees for 24 national players by up to 40 percent in new contracts which have been rejected by the players.

Perera said no agreement had been reached before leaving for Bangladesh where they are to play three 50 over games.

"It will be a lie to say that the pay cut issue won't mentally affect our players," Perera told an online press conference Saturday.

"I hope we will be able to negotiate with the board upon our return." He said the pay structure devised by the board's new cricket director Tom Moody and former Sri Lanka skipper Aravinda de Silva was causing mental stress for the team.

"This is an additional challenge for me as I try to create an environment where players go to the middle and perform fearlessly," he said.

A lawyer for the players has accused Sri Lanka Cricket of holding the team "at gunpoint" in a bid to force the new contracts through.

Former captain Angelo Mathews and Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne -- who suffered the biggest cuts -- were dropped from the tour of Bangladesh.

Mathews' annual fee fell from $130,000 a year to $80,000 while Karunaratne was offered $70,000, a drop of $30,000.

"The players are not in agreement to sign unfair and non-transparent contracts and urge Sri Lanka Cricket to not hold the players at gunpoint," said lawyer Nishan Premathiratne.

Sri Lanka Cricket has said players could earn more under a new performance-based pay scheme.

Moody said this week that he studied pay structures in other nations before coming up with the scheme.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials said that on top of base fees there are payments for each match and allowances for travel outside Colombo.

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Colombo Turkish Lira Sunday From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms support to Kashmir cause; will ..

1 minute ago

Alhamra observed Dengue Day

1 minute ago

Three killed in firing incident in Peshawar

1 minute ago

Very hot, dry weather forecast in Sindh for Sunday ..

1 minute ago

P&SHD holds dengue awareness walk

1 minute ago

Bodour Al Qasimi launches her book &quot;World Boo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.