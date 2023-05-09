PBBF calls 25 players for national training camp

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has called a total of 25 players for the national training camp beginning here at the Pakistan sports Complex from Wednesday.

Pakistan Basketball Federation Secretary General, Khalid Bashir informed this scribe that the three days trials were held to select the probable for the Pakistan basketball team under the supervision of the Pakistan Basketball Federation. Around 80 players were nominated by the affiliated units of PBBF to feature in these trials.

The selection committee was headed by Col. (R) Shujaat Ali Rana, while members including Muhammad Riaz Malik and Maudood Jafri, shortlisted the players for the training camp.

Imtiaz Rafi Butt Senior Vice President PBBF, Khalid Bashir Secretary General PBBF, Ouj E Zahoor Associate Secretary PBBF, Former Pakistan Coach Maj. (R) Asad Pervaiz, former National Player Malik Mutahir also witnessed the trials.

Bashir said the selected players would go through extensive training to enhance their skills and fitness standard during the national camp.

"Pakistan team will participate in the four-nation championship to be held in Maldives this year and our main target is to secure a position in the said event as Pakistan team will be participating in any international championship after a long time," he said.

He said the players include both experienced and young players. "Players have been advised to report to the camp commandment and head coach Malik Riaz on May 10 at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The players selected for the camp includes Hamza Bin Javed (Army), Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (Army), Atif Shah (Army), Muhammad Shahid (Army), Imad Ahmed (Army), Rana Haris Ahmed ( Faisalabad), Sameer Khan (Hayderabad), Sammar Abbas (Islamabad), Ali Hamza Kazmi (Islamabad), Zain Ali (Karachi), Safi Ullah Khan (Lahore), Ibtisam Murtaza (Lahore), Muhammad Hamza (Multan), Zia Ur Rehman (Navy), Muhammad Umair Jan (PAF), Saqib Ullah Khan Mahsood (PAF), Mehtab Akram (PAF), Naeem Ullah (Peshawar), Abdul Wahab (Peshawar), Izhar Ullah (POF), Rana M Usman (Police), Muhammad Usman (Police), Muhammad Hammad (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Sajawal (Sargodha) and Zain ul Hasan Khan (Wapda).

He said Pakistan Basketball Federation was grateful to Pakistan Sports board (PSB), coaches, referees and administrators for the patronage and support they provided and for making the trials successful.