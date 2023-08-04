PBBF concerned over false information of Referees Clinic

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has raised serious concerns over the dissemination of false information regarding the organization of Referees Coaching and Refresher Clinic 2023 at Lahore.

The federation, along with the International Basketball Federation (IBBF), denies any association with the said activity, a spokesman of PBBF said in a statement issued here.

PBBF said the misleading claims have been circulating among the public and basketball community. The federation firmly asserted that it was not connected to the purported Referees Coaching and Refresher Clinic scheduled for this year in Lahore. The elected governing body of PBBF and FIBA jointly urge individuals to exercise caution and avoid being misled by such misinformation.

He clarified that Brig (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, President along with Khalid Bashir, Secretary has assured the basketball fraternity that the elected body of PBBF was fully operational and actively functioning.

One of the notable achievements of Pakistan's basketball was the participation of the national team in the Five Nation Basketball Championship held in Maldives. The team displayed an impressive performance, making the country proud on an international platform.

PBBF is affiliated with prominent sports governing bodies, including Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), FIBA (Asia), and Basketball World Body (FIBA).

The elected body, under the leadership of Iftikhar Mansoor, has already orchestrated national fixtures for both men and women, which saw enthusiastic participation from affiliated units competing for top honours.

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering basketball development in Pakistan, PBBF was in deliberation with the PSB to organize several significant events before the conclusion of 2023.

The proposed events include Inter-Division National Basketball Championship for Men, FIBA International Referee Workshop, Senior National Basketball Championship for Men, Olympic Solidarity Level One Coaching Course, National Training Camp for participation in upcoming South Asian Games and 6th Asian Indoor Games (2024).

Thus PBBF urges all stakeholders and basketball enthusiasts to verify information from credible sources and refrain from engaging in or promoting false claims.

The Federation encourages the basketball community to stay united, focus on the growth of the sport, and support legitimate initiatives aimed at elevating basketball standards in Pakistan.