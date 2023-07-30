Open Menu

PBBF Discards Misleading Information About It's Status

Muhammad Rameez Published July 30, 2023 | 08:10 PM

PBBF discards misleading information about it's status

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has discarded and expressed concern about misleading information being disseminated to the public and sports enthusiasts regarding it's status.

PBBF spokesman Mohammad Azam Dar in a statement issued here said the elected body of the federation was actively functioning under the leadership of President Brigadier (R) Mohammad Iftikhar Mansoor and Secretary General Khalid Bashir.

The federation has successfully organized various national events in recent times. Pakistan Basketball team recently participated in the 5 Nation Basketball Championship at Maldives and showed impressive performance under the flag of the same Pakistan Basketball Federation, he said.

Dar said the current PBBF was affiliated with sports governing bodies, including Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), FIBA (Asia) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Furthermore, he clarified that the elected body affiliates four Provincial Basketball Associations, all major seven national level departments, and divisional basketball associations as well.

Moreover, the federation's recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Government of Pakistan further validates its status as an esteemed member of the international basketball community.

He assured that the federation continues to operate with transparency and dedication, aiming to foster the growth and development of basketball in Pakistan.

