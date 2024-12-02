PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has declared the trials for an overseas Basketball Championship as illegal and sought action against the illegal act

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has declared the trials for an overseas Basketball Championship as illegal and sought action against the illegal act.

Secretary PBBF Khalid Bashir, in a statement here on Monday, urged the Pakistan sports board (PSB) to take immediate action and prevent the team from going abroad.

"According to PSB regulations, a team must obtain an NOC to participate in international events, but certain individuals are deliberately trying to form illegal teams in the name of Pakistan and send them abroad," Khalid Bashir stated.

The Secretary PBBF said the illegal team has no affiliation with the Pakistan Basketball Federation. In the past too, such attempts have been made to tarnish Pakistan's name by forming illegal teams, he stated.

He said that the Pakistan Basketball Federation is affiliated with the PSB and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and, therefore, it is their responsibility to send a team to any championship held abroad.

"The trials held in Lahore for the Dubai Basketball Championship are completely illegal, and the FIA should not allow such a team to go abroad," he maintained.