PBBF Forms Committee To Oversee KBBA Affairs

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced a three-member committee to oversee the affairs of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA).

This step follows the decision taken during the recent General Council meeting held here, where the long overdue elections of KBBA were discussed at length, said a press release.

The newly formed committee includes former basketball players Mahfooz Ul Haq, Ashfaq Ahmed, and Waseem ur Rehman. These well-regarded individuals have been recognized for their significant contributions to basketball and are expected to bring their wealth of experience to the administration of the KBBA.

The committee’s mandate includes conducting a thorough scrutiny of the clubs associated with the KBBA and organizing elections within the next 90 to 100 days.

This move aims to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process, fostering a more organized and efficient basketball framework in Karachi.

The PBBF’s decision to form this committee underscores its commitment to revitalizing basketball at the grassroots level and promoting fair governance within the sport. The basketball community in Karachi and beyond eagerly anticipates the positive changes this committee is expected to bring.

The PBBF urges all stakeholders to cooperate with the committee to facilitate a smooth and effective transition leading up to the KBBA elections.

