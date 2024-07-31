PBBF forms new scrutiny committee for KBBA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has formed a new Scrutiny Committee to investigate the affairs of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and evaluate the affiliated basketball clubs.

Initially, Mahfooz-ul-Haq was appointed as the chairman of the committee, said a press release.

However, due to personal reasons, he excused himself from the position. Consequently, the PBBF reconstituted the committee, appointing Muhammad Ashfaq as the new chairman.

The committee also includes islam Khan Niazi and Wasim ur Rehman as members.

The newly formed committee has been tasked with thoroughly scrutinizing the operations and governance of the KBBA. The PBBF has expressed confidence that the committee will conduct a comprehensive review and submit its findings in a timely manner.

This initiative reflects the PBBF's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability within its affiliated bodies.