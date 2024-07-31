PBBF Forms New Scrutiny Committee For KBBA
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has formed a new Scrutiny Committee to investigate the affairs of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and evaluate the affiliated basketball clubs.
Initially, Mahfooz-ul-Haq was appointed as the chairman of the committee, said a press release.
However, due to personal reasons, he excused himself from the position. Consequently, the PBBF reconstituted the committee, appointing Muhammad Ashfaq as the new chairman.
The committee also includes islam Khan Niazi and Wasim ur Rehman as members.
The newly formed committee has been tasked with thoroughly scrutinizing the operations and governance of the KBBA. The PBBF has expressed confidence that the committee will conduct a comprehensive review and submit its findings in a timely manner.
This initiative reflects the PBBF's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability within its affiliated bodies.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball7 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph7 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles7 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold7 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold7 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil7 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly7 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results7 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend9 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters11 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career11 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists11 hours ago