Open Menu

PBBF Forms New Scrutiny Committee For KBBA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PBBF forms new scrutiny committee for KBBA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has formed a new Scrutiny Committee to investigate the affairs of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and evaluate the affiliated basketball clubs.

Initially, Mahfooz-ul-Haq was appointed as the chairman of the committee, said a press release.

However, due to personal reasons, he excused himself from the position. Consequently, the PBBF reconstituted the committee, appointing Muhammad Ashfaq as the new chairman.

The committee also includes islam Khan Niazi and Wasim ur Rehman as members.

The newly formed committee has been tasked with thoroughly scrutinizing the operations and governance of the KBBA. The PBBF has expressed confidence that the committee will conduct a comprehensive review and submit its findings in a timely manner.

This initiative reflects the PBBF's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability within its affiliated bodies.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

9 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

9 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

9 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports