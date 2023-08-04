PBBF showed serious concerns over dissemination of false information/news

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A spokesman of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Friday raised serious concerns over the dissemination of false information and news regarding the organization of the Referees Coaching and Refresher Clinic 2023 recently in Lahore.

The federation, along with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), vehemently denies any association with the said activity.

In a statement issued here on Friday, a spokesman of PBBF addressed the misleading claims that have been circulating among the public and the basketball community. The spokesman of the federation firmly asserted that it is not connected to the purported Referees Coaching and Refresher Clinic scheduled for this year in Lahore. The elected governing body of PBBF and FIBA jointly urge individuals to exercise caution and avoid being misled by such misinformation.

He further clarified that Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, the President along with Khalid Bashir, the Secretary General, Pakistan Basketball Federation has assured the basketball fraternity that the elected body of PBBF is fully operational and actively functioning. Under their leadership, the federation has successfully organized a series of national events across the country reinforcing Pakistan's presence in the basketball arena.

One of the notable achievements for Pakistan's basketball team was the participation of the national team in the Five Nation Basketball Championship held in Maldives. The team displayed an impressive performance, making the country proud on an international platform.

The Pakistan Basketball Federation takes great pride in its affiliations with prominent sports governing bodies, including Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), FIBA (Asia), and the Basketball World Body (FIBA).

These affiliations reaffirm the federation's commitment to uphold the international standards and promote the growth of basketball in the country.

The elected body, under the dynamic leadership of Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor has already orchestrated national fixtures for both men and women, which saw enthusiastic participation from affiliated units competing for top honors.

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering basketball development in Pakistan, the PBBF is in consultation with the Pakistan Sports Board to organize several significant events before the conclusion of 2023.

The proposed events include Inter-Division National Basketball Championship for Men, FIBA International Referee Workshop, and Senior National Basketball Championship for Men, Olympic Solidarity Level One Coaching Course, and National Training Camp for participation in upcoming South Asian Games and 6th Asian Indoor Games.

In the light of recent misleading activities, the Pakistan Basketball Federation urges all stakeholders and basketball enthusiasts to verify information from credible sources and refrain from engaging in or promoting false claims. The federation encourages the basketball community to stay united, focus on the growth of the sport, and support legitimate initiatives aimed at elevating basketball standards in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Basketball Federation is the governing body for basketball in Pakistan. It is responsible for organizing national and international basketball events, promoting the sport at all levels, and developing talented players and referees within the country.