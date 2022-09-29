UrduPoint.com

PBBF To Hold Training Course For National Referees

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) would be holding a two-day training and refreshing course for the national referees.

According to PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj e Zahoor, the Federal Basketball Association would host a two-day referees course starting from October 1 here at Pakistan sports Complex.

More than 30 referees and officials from across the country would feature in the said course. He said various sessions would be organized under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Referees board in the course to continue till October 2. The referees would be taught about different trainings, new rules and regulations of the game.

