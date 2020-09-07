PBBF to hold trials on Sep 20

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) would be holding one-day trials on September 20 to select the national team for the Olympia Amateur Event to be held in Italy in November

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) would be holding one-day trials on September 20 to select the national team for the Olympia Amateur Event to be held in Italy in November.

"The one-day trials will be held on September 20 in Lahore.

All the arrangements for the trials have been made and instructions have been issued to all the concerned provincial and regional associations in this regard," Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, President PBBF told APP.

He said two-day event would be played in Italy from November 7.

/395