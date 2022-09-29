UrduPoint.com

PBBF To Organise Training Course For National Referees

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) on Thursday announced a two-day training and refresher course for national referees aimed at improving their understanding of the role and rules of the game.

"The course will commence on Saturday at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad wherein more than 30 referees and officials from across the country will participate," Ouj-e-Zahoor, associate secretary of PBBF said in a statement.

He said various sessions would be organized during the course in which training would be given about the new rules and regulations of basketball and its development.

