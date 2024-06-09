PBBF trails for Asian Indoor Games on June 28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) one day trials for the selection of Pakistan team to compete in the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games 2024 in the 3x3 format (Men) would be held on June 28.

The trails would be held at the Government College University Basketball Courts in Lahore, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The affiliated units of PBBF have been directed to nominate budding, talented and upcoming players for the trials.

The nominated sportsperson must be below the age of 23 years on Dec 31, 2024.

The National Basketball Training Camp would be sponsored by the Pakistan sports board and qualified coaches will impart training to the players.

The PBBF was also exploring possibilities that selected team also undertake training cum competitions tour of neighbouring countries before participation in the Indoor Games.