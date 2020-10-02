UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBC Broadcasting Live Running Commentary On National T-20 Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:41 PM

PBC broadcasting live running commentary on National T-20 Cup

Radio Pakistan is broadcasting live running commentary of National T-20 Cup, 2020 from its Medium Wave network across the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan is broadcasting live running commentary of National T-20 Cup, 2020 from its Medium Wave network across the country.

The commentary is being broadcast from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, D.I.Khan Gilgit, Skardu and Khuzdar stations.

Dhanak FM-94 and FM-101 networks of Radio Pakistan are also broadcasting live updates of PSL during their normal transmission, said a press release issued here Friday.

A total of thirty matches are being played during the about month long event. The semi finals will be played on October 17 whereas final will be played on 18th of this month. All matches are being played at Multan and Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Pakistan Super League Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Larkana Khuzdar Skardu October 2020 Event All From

Recent Stories

Mexico leader suggests migrant caravan linked to U ..

2 seconds ago

Belarusian Reciprocal Sanctions List Automatically ..

8 seconds ago

PCDMA elects new body

5 minutes ago

Trump coronavirus positive rocks stock markets

5 minutes ago

Govt working on long term reform policy for much n ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Kara ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.