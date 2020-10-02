PBC broadcasting live running commentary on National T-20 Cup

Radio Pakistan is broadcasting live running commentary of National T-20 Cup, 2020 from its Medium Wave network across the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan is broadcasting live running commentary of National T-20 Cup, 2020 from its Medium Wave network across the country.

The commentary is being broadcast from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, D.I.Khan Gilgit, Skardu and Khuzdar stations.

Dhanak FM-94 and FM-101 networks of Radio Pakistan are also broadcasting live updates of PSL during their normal transmission, said a press release issued here Friday.

A total of thirty matches are being played during the about month long event. The semi finals will be played on October 17 whereas final will be played on 18th of this month. All matches are being played at Multan and Rawalpindi.