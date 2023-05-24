DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The first 'Shuhada-e-Pak-Army Badminton' tournament organized by Gomal University has been concluded here at its Quaid-e-Azam Campus.

The tournament, jointly organized by the varsity's Directorate of sports and Department of Public Relations, was aimed to pay homage to the martyrs of the armed forces.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) team defeated the team of the local newspaper' Daily Sangam news' in the final match of the tournament.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakeeb Ullah also congratulated the winning team. The concluding ceremony of the event was attended by PBC Station Director at Dera Ismail Khan Station Syed Najmul Hassan, Deans of all departments and Heads of all departments in Quaid-e-Azam Campus besides print, electronic and social media journalists.

In the semifinal matches PBC team defeated the team of Dera Press Club while the 'Daily Sangam News' team defeated the team of another local newspaper Daily Tauqeer.

The vice chancellor, while addressing the ceremony, said the purpose of organizing this event was to pay tribute to our martyrs as the nation was living in a peaceful environment due to their sacrifices.

He was of the view that the living nations never forget their martyrs.

Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah said that soldiers of the Pakistan Army were not only performing the security duties at borders but they always served the nation as frontline warriors to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens in case of any natural calamity including floods and earthquakes.

The vice chancellor, on behalf of all the teachers, officers, employees and students of Gomal University, paid rich tribute to the martyrs of all security agencies, including the Pakistan Army.