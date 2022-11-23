UrduPoint.com

PBCC Announces 23-member Squad For Blind T20 Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday announced a 23-member squad for the third edition of the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup, taking place in India from December 6 to 17.

"The Selection Committee of PBBC, comprising coaching staff of Pakistan blind cricket team has announced the team for the mega event," a PBCC spokesman said.

The selection committee included Muhammad Jameel (head coach), Mahar Yousaf Haroon (coach) and Tahir Mehmood Butt (trainer). "The squad includes 17 players and six officials. The players have been selected by keeping in view their performance and physical fitness in the recent national blind cricket events. The squad has been approved by Chairman PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah," he added.

Squad: Category of Players (B1 - Totally Blind): Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal (Vice Captain), Muhammad Shahzeb, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Asif, Fakhar Abbas.

(B2 - Partially Blind, two to three metres of vision): Nisar Ali (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Badar Munir, Moain Aslam, Anees Javed, Shahzaib Haider, Kamran Akhter.

(B3 - Partially Sighted, three to six metres of vision): Muhammad Rashid, Mati Ullah, Muhammad Safdar, Akmal Hayat, Mohsin Khan.

Reserves: Sajid Nawaz (B1), Faisal Mehmood (B3).

Officials: Mohammed Ilyas Ayub (Team Manager), Muhammad Jamil (Head Coach), Maher M. Yousaf Haroon (Coach), Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer).

