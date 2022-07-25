UrduPoint.com

PBCC Award Central Contracts To 17 Players

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday awarded central contracts to 17 players who had performed well in the recent domestic and international competitions.

The players would receive a monthly Honorarium for the term of the next six months from July 2022 to December 2022 in categories including Category A (Rs 20,000 per month), Category B (Rs 17,000 per month) & Category C (Rs 15,000 per month).

PBCC has increased the honorarium amount by Rs 2,500 each in all categories.

The players include Category A: Badar Munir, Nisar Ali; Category B: Muhammad Rashid, Faisal Mehmood, Riasat Khan, Mati Ullah; Category C: Anees Javed, Moeen Aslam, Muhammad Safdar, Shahzeb Haider, Mohsin Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Salman, Haroon Khan, Kamran Akhter, Muhammad Shahzeb and Sana Ullah Khan.

