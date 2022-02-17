UrduPoint.com

PBCC Awards Central Contracts To 17 Players

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 03:51 PM

PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of six months from January to June 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of six months from January to June 2022.

The central contracts was given to players who had performed notably well in the recent Blind Cricket competitions.

The players would receive the monthly Honorarium for the term of next six in three categories including A (Rs 17,500 per month), B (Rs 14,500 per month) and C (Rs 12,500 per month), said a press release issued here.

Category A players include Nisar Ali, Badar Munir; Category B: Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Akram, Anees Javed; Category C: Riasat Khan, Moeen Aslam, Fakhar Abbas, Mati Ullah, Shahzeb Haider, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Safdar, Israr Hassan, Ayub Khan, Faisal Mehmood, Sana Ullah Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Rashid January June From

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COV ..

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains a ..

Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains at 3-5 pct: ministry

5 minutes ago
 Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan we ..

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

5 minutes ago
 Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions as hospit ..

Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations decline

5 minutes ago
 Pandemic's economic pain in U.S. falls far more ha ..

Pandemic's economic pain in U.S. falls far more harshly on people of lesser mean ..

5 minutes ago
 Tehran Building Explosion Caused by Gas Leak Leave ..

Tehran Building Explosion Caused by Gas Leak Leaves 9 People Dead - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>