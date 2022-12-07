UrduPoint.com

PBCC Discards Reports Of Issuance Of Visas To Pakistan Team For T-20 WC

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PBCC discards reports of issuance of visas to Pakistan team for T-20 WC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bind cricket Council (PBCC) has discarded a news item spread by the Indian state media that their Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the clearance of visas to 34 players and officials of Pakistan team for T-20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind.

The PBCC said in a statement that the deceptive news spread like wildfire in the Indian media and created confusion among masses and sports journalists of both Pakistan and India that Indian visas were issued to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team.

The PBCC made it clear on Tuesday that the Ministry of External Affairs, India (MEA) had denied visas to the Pakistani team on political grounds. Pakistan team has collected passports from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday, and no visa has been issued to the Green-shirts.

The misleading news which was spread late Tuesday was nothing but adding salt to the injuries of already dejected Pakistan team.

The PBCC said the propaganda from the Indian state media was just to mislead the sports loving people, federations and states across the world that India had issued visas to the Pakistani team but they did not want to come.

"The basic objective of this deceptive news is to flatten the immense pressure of international communities on India, who condemned and showed their disappointment on denying visas to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team to participate in the T-20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind on political ground," it said.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team was currently ranked No.1 in T20 Blind Cricket and refuting visas for participation in the World Cup was to deprive them from winning the title, which would have deep consequences on global sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Islamabad T20 World Sports Visa Media From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

25 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.