PBCC Gearing Up To Host 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PBCC gearing up to host 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) was gearing up to host the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, with matches scheduled to take place in Punjab and Sindh from November 22 to December 3.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said the event would be a grand success, with seven countries, including India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, and Nepal expected to feature in the event. Australia was also expected to confirm its participation soon.

Shah, who was also the President of World Blind Cricket Limited, said he would be visiting Sindh for meetings to host the World Cup with the provincial government.

PBCC will work closely with the provincial governments to ensure a befitting hosting of the World Cup, he told APP.

The event was expected to cost around Rs 60 million. Hosting the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup is an honor for Pakistan, and the country is looking forward to welcoming teams from around the world, he said.

He also expressed that the India Blind Cricket Council Chairman Mahantish GK has also assured to come in the World Cup in Pakistan.

The venues for the matches were yet to be decided, but PBCC was working with the provincial governments to finalize the arrangements.

This is a great opportunity for Pakistan to host the mega event, and PBCC was fully committed to making the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup a memorable one.

