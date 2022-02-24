PBCC name 15-member squad for T20 series against SA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has selected a 15-member team for the Twenty-20 matches of upcoming home series against South Africa.

The three T20 Internationals would be played in Lahore and Faisalabad. The 1st T-20 would be held on March 5 at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore while the 2nd and 3rd will take place on March 7 and 8 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The 15-member squad includes B1: Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Sajid Nawaz; B2: Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir, Matiullah, Anees Javed, Moain Aslam; B3: Muhammad Rashid, Faisal Mehmood, Sanaullah Marwat, Akmal Hayyat and Israr ul Hassan.

The reserve players comprise Muhammad Salman B1, Shahzaib Haider B2 and Mohsin Khan B3. Meanwhile the team officials were Muhammad Niaz (Manager), Muhammad Jameel (Coach) and Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer).