UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBCC Name 19-member Blind Cricket Team For Tri-nation Series

Muhammad Rameez 38 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:49 PM

PBCC name 19-member blind cricket team for Tri-nation Series

A 19-member blind cricket team has been selected for the Tri-nation series to be held in Bangladesh from April 2nd to 8th

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A 19-member blind cricket team has been selected for the Tri-nation series to be held in Bangladesh from April 2nd to 8th.

The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti (Chairman Selection Committee) and comprising Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah (members) selected the players for the Tri-nation series. Pakistan, India and Bangladesh were featuring in the Tri-nation series, said a press release issued here.

These 19 players (15 final and 4 reserves) were selected by viewing their performance and physical fitness in the recent National Blind Cricket events. Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah approved the team list and also named the team officials for the tour.

The players include Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal (Vice Captain), Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzaib, Mohammed Tehsin (B1 category); Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir, Mati Ullah, Moain Aslam, Anees Javed, Shahzaib Haider (B2 category); Muhammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat, Muhammad Safdar (B3 category).

The reserves comprise Akmal Hayat (B3), Naseeb Ullah (B2), Ahtesham ul Haq (B2), Niamat Ullah (B2).

The team officials were Anwar Ali (Team Manager), Muhammad Jamil (Coach), Maher M. Yousaf Haroon(Astt Coach), Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer), Atif Qayoum (Analyst).

The team was a blend of seniors and juniors. Two new players have been inducted in the side. Muhammad Safdar was an emerging B3 player from the far-flung area of D.G. Khan and Mohammed Tehsin is a B1 player from Mir-Pur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. All four reserve players were also featuring for the first time in the national side. Niamat Ullah and Naseeb Ullah were from Quetta, while Akmal Hayat was from Islamabad and Ahtesham ul Haq from Attock.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Islamabad Quetta Bangladesh Rashid Attock Anwar Ali Mohsin Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir April All From Coach

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.