PBCC name 19-member blind cricket team for Tri-nation Series

A 19-member blind cricket team has been selected for the Tri-nation series to be held in Bangladesh from April 2nd to 8th

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A 19-member blind cricket team has been selected for the Tri-nation series to be held in Bangladesh from April 2nd to 8th.

The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti (Chairman Selection Committee) and comprising Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah (members) selected the players for the Tri-nation series. Pakistan, India and Bangladesh were featuring in the Tri-nation series, said a press release issued here.

These 19 players (15 final and 4 reserves) were selected by viewing their performance and physical fitness in the recent National Blind Cricket events. Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah approved the team list and also named the team officials for the tour.

The players include Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal (Vice Captain), Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzaib, Mohammed Tehsin (B1 category); Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir, Mati Ullah, Moain Aslam, Anees Javed, Shahzaib Haider (B2 category); Muhammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat, Muhammad Safdar (B3 category).

The reserves comprise Akmal Hayat (B3), Naseeb Ullah (B2), Ahtesham ul Haq (B2), Niamat Ullah (B2).

The team officials were Anwar Ali (Team Manager), Muhammad Jamil (Coach), Maher M. Yousaf Haroon(Astt Coach), Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer), Atif Qayoum (Analyst).

The team was a blend of seniors and juniors. Two new players have been inducted in the side. Muhammad Safdar was an emerging B3 player from the far-flung area of D.G. Khan and Mohammed Tehsin is a B1 player from Mir-Pur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. All four reserve players were also featuring for the first time in the national side. Niamat Ullah and Naseeb Ullah were from Quetta, while Akmal Hayat was from Islamabad and Ahtesham ul Haq from Attock.