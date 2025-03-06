PBCC Name Women Squad For Series Against Australia
Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has named a 17-member Pakistan women’s squad to embark on their first-ever international tour to Australia, from April 18 to 26.
According to PBCC the historic series will feature five T20 international matches against the Australian women’s blind cricket team in Brisbane, Australia, said a press release.
Earlier talking to APP, Sultan said the team will depart to Australia on April 17. A 21-member contingent, comprising 17 players and four officials, will travel to Australia for the series. In preparation, the national team will undergo a training camp in Lahore from April 6 to 16, he said.
Sultan also expressed his gratitude to the Australian High Commission for their continued support of the Pakistan women's blind cricket team over the past six years.
The players selected to represent Pakistan in this tour includes B1 category (Rimsha Shabbir, Shumaila Kiran, Saira, Bushra Zahoor, Esha Faisal); B2 category (Nimra Rafique, Kiran Rafique, Nusrat Batool, Maryam Khan, Hooria Malik, Rabia Naveed); B3 category (Nisha, Emaan Arshed, Mehreen Ali, Farhat Ghafoor B3, Armeen Tariq, Noor Fatima). The team officials for the tour will be announced in the coming days.
