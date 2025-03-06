Open Menu

PBCC Name Women Squad For Series Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PBCC name women squad for series against Australia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has named a 17-member Pakistan women’s squad to embark on their first-ever international tour to Australia, from April 18 to 26.

According to PBCC the historic series will feature five T20 international matches against the Australian women’s blind cricket team in Brisbane, Australia, said a press release.

Earlier talking to APP, Sultan said the team will depart to Australia on April 17. A 21-member contingent, comprising 17 players and four officials, will travel to Australia for the series. In preparation, the national team will undergo a training camp in Lahore from April 6 to 16, he said.

Sultan also expressed his gratitude to the Australian High Commission for their continued support of the Pakistan women's blind cricket team over the past six years.

The players selected to represent Pakistan in this tour includes B1 category (Rimsha Shabbir, Shumaila Kiran, Saira, Bushra Zahoor, Esha Faisal); B2 category (Nimra Rafique, Kiran Rafique, Nusrat Batool, Maryam Khan, Hooria Malik, Rabia Naveed); B3 category (Nisha, Emaan Arshed, Mehreen Ali, Farhat Ghafoor B3, Armeen Tariq, Noor Fatima). The team officials for the tour will be announced in the coming days.

Recent Stories

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

56 seconds ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

46 minutes ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

3 hours ago
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

5 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports