PBCC names 16-member squad for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has announced a 16-member national squad for the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, set to begin in Pakistan on November 23.

The selection committee, comprising Masood Jan, Muhammad Jameel, and Tahir Mahmood Butt, named the players with the approval of PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah.

Nisar Ali will lead the national team, while Badar Munir will serve as vice-captain, said a press release.

The squad includes players from three categories: B1 category features Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Idrees Saleem, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Asif, and Muhammad Salman. B2 category players are Babar Ali, Nematullah, and Haroon Khan.

B3 category includes Muhammad Safdar, Kamran Akhtar, Akmal Hayat Nasir, Talha Iqbal, and Matiullah. The reserve players are Muhammad Ayaz, Moeen Aslam, and Muhammad Rashid.

Team officials include Muhammad Jameel as head coach, Masood Jan as assistant coach, Malik Abrar Hussain as team manager, Naveed Hussain Abbasi as assistant manager, and Tahir Mahmood Butt as trainer. The Pakistani team will play its opening match against South Africa in Lahore on November 23.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said the squad includes both seasoned players and promising new talent who have shown outstanding performances in recent domestic tournaments. He expressed hope that the Pakistani team will meet the nation's expectations in the World Cup.