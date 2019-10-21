PBCC names Islamabad Women Association executive committee

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday nominated a five-member Executive Committee of Islamabad Regional Women Blind Cricket Association for the development and promotion of Women Blind Cricket in Islamabad Region

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday nominated a five-member Executive Committee of Islamabad Regional Women Blind Cricket Association for the development and promotion of Women Blind Cricket in Islamabad Region.

The committee nominated for a term of two years was headed by Mrs Sadaf Huma Haider while others include Miss Sadia Dastagir (Vice President), Mrs Nusrat Dastagir (Secretary), Mrs Shahida Shaheen (Finance Secretary) and Miss Nimra Arif (Public Relation), said a press release issued here.

The operational area of the Islamabad Regional Association would be Federal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Rawalpindi division.

PBCC would form two more Regional Women Blind Cricket Associations of Lahore and Karachi for the development and promotion of Women Blind Cricket in those areas.

PBCC as a Pilot Project commenced the cricket for the visually impaired girls last year (2018), thereafter conducted several training camps, icing on the cake was hosting the 1st International Women Blind Cricket Series against Nepal in January and February this year. Now PBCC has decided to constitute Regional Women Blind Cricket Associations for the development of the game at grass-roots level.