PBCC to award central contracts to 17 players on physical fitness basis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) will award new central contracts to 17 players on the basis of physical fitness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The central contracts will be awarded to 17 players from July 1 for a period of six months," PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP on Thursday.

He said the physical fitness tests of 40 players would be conducted, and out of them 17 would be selected for the central contracts.

Sultan Shah said the players to be awarded central contracts would be divided into three categories with two players in A category, four players in B category and 11 players in C category. "A category players will get Rs 15,000, B category Rs 12,000 and C category Rs 10,000, per month, respectively. The central contracts will be for six months from July to December," he added.

/395