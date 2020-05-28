UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBCC To Award Central Contracts To 17 Players On Physical Fitness Basis

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

PBCC to award central contracts to 17 players on physical fitness basis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) will award new central contracts to 17 players on the basis of physical fitness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The central contracts will be awarded to 17 players from July 1 for a period of six months," PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP on Thursday.

He said the physical fitness tests of 40 players would be conducted, and out of them 17 would be selected for the central contracts.

Sultan Shah said the players to be awarded central contracts would be divided into three categories with two players in A category, four players in B category and 11 players in C category. "A category players will get Rs 15,000, B category Rs 12,000 and C category Rs 10,000, per month, respectively. The central contracts will be for six months from July to December," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket July December From

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

2 hours ago

Bodies of last two missing French snowmobilers fou ..

3 minutes ago

Humanitarian spirit forced him to work fearlessly: ..

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe opposition leaders granted bail after 'pu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.