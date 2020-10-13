PBCC to hold A.S Blind Cricket Trophy from October 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) will hold Agha Shaukat Ali Blind Cricket Trophy from October 18 to 23 in Bahawalpur, Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that a total of five teams would feature in the event including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

According to Shah, Muhammad Zafar will lead Punjab, Nisar Ali will captain Sindh, while Badar Munir will be the skipper of Balochistan.

Similarly, the reins of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team's stewardship have been handed over to Mohsin Khan and that of Islamabad's to Anees Javed.

"The event will be held on the single league basis and every match will be consisted of 40 overs." "Around 70 talented players from around the country have been selected to represent the five participating teams," he added.

The final of the event will take place on October 23. The top two teams on the points table will directly make it to the final showdown.

The winners of the final will get Rs 75,000, while the runners-up will pocket Rs 45,000.