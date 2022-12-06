UrduPoint.com

PBCC To Take Up Visa Denial Matter For Blind T20 WC In WBC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PBCC to take up visa denial matter for Blind T20 WC in WBC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) would be taking up the matter of denial of visas to Pakistan team for participation in T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind with the World Blind Cricket (WBC) body to take stern action against India.

PBCC with sheer disappointment informed that the Pakistan team has been denied visas by India to feature in the T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind which was scheduled to be held from December 5 to 17.

"This unfortunate incident has left Pakistan team in the lurch. Pakistan was a serious contender to win the World Cup as Pakistan has been the Runners-up twice in the earlier two editions of this format of World Cups (2012 & 2017) and has beaten the current T-20 World Champion India five (5) times consecutively in the last five encounters during two Tri-Nation competitions in 2021 and 2022 and won both events," PBCC said.

It was highly likely that Pakistan and India would have locked horns in the final of on-going World Cup and considering the current form of Green-shirts, Pakistan had the high chances to win the World Cup.

PBCC said as per available information the Ministry of External Affairs India has denied Pakistan Blind Cricket clearance on political grounds. "PBCC strongly condemned this discriminating act of India as Sports should be above regional politics and particularly the Special Persons mega sports events would be treated fairly and all teams must be given equal chances to compete the event. Our counterpart Blind Cricket Association in India pleaded their government for Pakistan's clearance but it went in vain.

"The current Indian Government's hatred towards Pakistan has also violated the United Nations Charter for Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) that induces States to provide equal sports playing opportunities to Persons with Disabilities", PBCC said.

PBCC said this discriminative act would have serious consequence on Global Blind Cricket as we (PBCC) at World Blind Cricket will take stern action against them and may not allow India to host future International events.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Sports United Nations May December 2017 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

5 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

47 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.