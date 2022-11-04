UrduPoint.com

PBF Announces Inter-departmental National Basketball C'ship Schedule

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PBF announces Inter-departmental National Basketball C'ship schedule

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) Friday announced the schedule of Inter-departmental National Basketball Championship starting from November 16 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex.

According to Organizing Secretary of the Championship and General Secretary of the Federal Basketball Association (FBA) Ouj-e-Zahoor, all the arrangements have been completed, and "we look forward to a spectacular event." He said that seven departments had been divided into two pools as 'Pool A' includes the defending champion Pakistan Army, POF, Railways, Navy while 'Pool B' comprises the teams of Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA and Police.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said that the opening game of the championship would be played between the defending champion Pakistan Army and Navy, followed by POF vs Railways, WAPDA vs Police teams on the first day.

The semi-finals of the championship will be played on November 19, while the final will be held on November 20.

Schedule: November 16 (Day-1): Army vs Navy; POF vs Railways; Wapda vs Police November 17 (Day-2): Army vs Railway; PAF vs Police; POF vs Navy.

November 18 (Day-3): Army vs POF; PAF vs Wapda; Railway vs Navy.

November 19 (Day-4): Semi FinalsNovember 20 (Day-5): Final

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Sports WAPDA November Event All From

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation for those died during PT ..

PM announces compensation for those died during PTI's long march: Interior Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.