ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) Friday announced the schedule of Inter-departmental National Basketball Championship starting from November 16 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex.

According to Organizing Secretary of the Championship and General Secretary of the Federal Basketball Association (FBA) Ouj-e-Zahoor, all the arrangements have been completed, and "we look forward to a spectacular event." He said that seven departments had been divided into two pools as 'Pool A' includes the defending champion Pakistan Army, POF, Railways, Navy while 'Pool B' comprises the teams of Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA and Police.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said that the opening game of the championship would be played between the defending champion Pakistan Army and Navy, followed by POF vs Railways, WAPDA vs Police teams on the first day.

The semi-finals of the championship will be played on November 19, while the final will be held on November 20.

Schedule: November 16 (Day-1): Army vs Navy; POF vs Railways; Wapda vs Police November 17 (Day-2): Army vs Railway; PAF vs Police; POF vs Navy.

November 18 (Day-3): Army vs POF; PAF vs Wapda; Railway vs Navy.

November 19 (Day-4): Semi FinalsNovember 20 (Day-5): Final