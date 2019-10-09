UrduPoint.com
PBF Looking For Sponsorship To Hold Int'l Series Badminton In Befitting Manner

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:24 PM

The under-funded Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) was looking for sponsorship to hold the US 10,000 International Series Badminton Tournament in a befitting manner

"A total of Rs four million was required to host the International Series in a befitting manner and we would hopefully manage the required expenditures with the help of sponsors. The federation was fully committed to promote badminton in the country," PBF Secretary, Wajid Ali Chaudhry told APP on Wednesday.

He said 13 teams have confirmed their participation in the International Series scheduled to be held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex in November. "Teams of USA, Australia, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia and two more have confirmed their participation," he said.

"The International Series which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been approved by the Badminton World Federation (WBF) and Badminton Asia (BA)," he said and added the series had also been included it in the BWF events 2019 calendar.

Wajid, who is also the BA Chairman Development Committee, said Mahoor Shahzad was the only national player who was undergoing intensive training for two months (September and October) in Denmark.

"Mahoor stands at 125th in the rankings and through training in Denmark her skills would be enhanced making her excel in international tournaments in future," he said and added we were paying US$ 8,000 for her training at the academy through Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program.

Mahoor won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championships 2018 held at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Wajid said she was also selected for the AOP Program for the preparation of Olympic Games. Mahoor had earlier won the women singles title in Pakistan International Series 2017 also held at Islamabad in November 2017.

