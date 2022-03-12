PBF president elected Asian Boxing Confederation BoD director

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood has been elected director of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood has been elected director of the board of Directors (BoD) of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC).

The ASBC Elective Congress was held in Amman, Jordan. Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, president Thailand Boxing Association, has been elected as the president ASBC, said a spokesman for the PBF here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President PBF has congratulated Pakistani pugilists on showcasing tremendous performance at the Asian Youth and Junior Championship.

The event witnessed extraordinary performances by female boxers including Malaika, Maria and Hadiya.

who is expected to secure 'historical' first Asian medal in Boxing by a Pakistani female.

Khalid Mahmood expressed his delight on the performance of Pak boxers and said the recent developments including Zohaib Rasheed's medal at Asian level is encouraging sign and a motivation for all the boxing family of Pakistan.

He reiterated his pledge to provide best facilities to boxers to take the game to new heights in Pakistan.