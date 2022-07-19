UrduPoint.com

PBF To Back 2 Pugilists For CW Games

Published July 19, 2022

PBF to back 2 pugilists for CW Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Besides Pakistan sports board (PSB) contingent for the Commonwealth Games which includes three boxers, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) would also be backing two pugilists for the extravaganza to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.

The status of PBF as per PSB's website displays election dispute, but also shows Lt. Col. (R) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung as PBF General Secretary on their listing of the National Sports Federations.

So, according to Nasir Tung Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) contingent for the Commonwealth Games includes three boxers and a coach. "PSB contingent for the Commonwealth Games includes boxers Muhammad Ilyas 54-57kg, Suleman Baloch 60-63.5kg, Nazeer Ullah 86-92kg and Arshad Hussain (coach)," he claimed.

Meanwhile, he said PBF was sponsoring a three-member Pakistan boxing contingent for the mega event which comprises boxers Mahreen 57kg female, Zohaib Rasheed 48-51 kg and Asghar (team manager).

Tung said Zohaib Rasheed had earned a bronze in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships held in January. "We have high hopes from the boxers to do well in the mega event," he said.

Tung also lauded Pakistan Army for supporting boxers in holding training camps to prepare for the mega event. "We are honored and privileged by the support we got from Pakistan Army," he told APP.

He said the boxers would depart to England on July 24 to feature in the Games. "Three boxers (PSB contingent) will leave from Islamabad while two (PBF backed) from Lahore," he said.

