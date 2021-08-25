ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will celebrate the International Boxing Day with full zeal and enthusiasm on August 27.

According to Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, Secretary General, Pakistan Boxing Federation, all preparations for celebration of the International Boxing Day was in full swing.

"The federation has issued instructions to all departments, regional and provincial associations affiliated with PBF to hold exhibition matches at district and division level to mark the big day," he said.

Tung said an Online Boxing Seminar would also be held on Friday under the auspices of Pakistan Boxing Federation on International Boxing Day. "All arrangements for the seminar are completed. Referees, judges and players from all over the country will participate in the seminar," he said.

