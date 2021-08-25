UrduPoint.com

PBF To Celebrate Int'l Boxing Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PBF to celebrate Int'l Boxing Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will celebrate the International Boxing Day with full zeal and enthusiasm on August 27.

According to Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, Secretary General, Pakistan Boxing Federation, all preparations for celebration of the International Boxing Day was in full swing.

"The federation has issued instructions to all departments, regional and provincial associations affiliated with PBF to hold exhibition matches at district and division level to mark the big day," he said.

Tung said an Online Boxing Seminar would also be held on Friday under the auspices of Pakistan Boxing Federation on International Boxing Day. "All arrangements for the seminar are completed. Referees, judges and players from all over the country will participate in the seminar," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir August All From Boxing

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

6 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

11 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

30 minutes ago
 Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.