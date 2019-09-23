Three promising national pugilists along with their coach will travel to the UAE next month to feature in the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships, scheduled to be held in Fujairah from October 8 to 17

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Three promising national pugilists along with their coach will travel to the UAE next month to feature in the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships, scheduled to be held in Fujairah from October 8 to 17.

"Our four-member team, comprising one coach and three boxers will leave for the event early, next month," PBF secretary Col (retd) Nasir Tung told APP on Monday.

"We've sent entries of three boxers. We've some really talented boys who have the potential to win the competition," he said.

He said as there was still some time to select the final squad the Names of participating pugilists would be announced within next few days.

"We are closely monitoring them and will only select those who will be 100 per cent fit and capable of delivering," he added.

According to the organizers the boxers, born in 2003 or in 2004 are eligible to compete in the Championships.

Altogether 26 champions will be crowned in the event in 13 boys weight classes and also in as many girl categories, including 46kg, 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg and +80kg.

The last edition of the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships took place in Puerto Princesa in August 2017 where boxers from hosts Philippines, Japan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan claimed gold medals.

