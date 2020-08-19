UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBF To Field Waseem In World Boxing Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

PBF to field Waseem in World Boxing Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is planning to field professional boxer Muhammad Waseem in World Boxing Championships with an aim to earn a spot in Tokyo Olympics.

"We are in talks with Waseem. He has shown interest to fight at the World Championships and hopefully will soon make an announcement for that," Col. (retd) Nasir Tung, secretary PBF told APP.

The 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships are scheduled to be held in Belgrade, Serbia in early next year.

"These Championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers and that is why we want to send the best of the best lot in the event," Nasir said.

The 32-year-old Waseem, who is also known as "The Falcon" fights in the flyweight category.

Nasir said the federation believed Wasim could make a cut to the quadrennial event as he had a will to win. "He is a great puncher and a strong heart. He has got a good chin and the determination to win. We are sure he can make it to the Olympics," he added.

According to Nasir Pakistan has also some other highly talented pugilists, who have the potential to make podium finish and claim spots in Olympics. "Hence, along with Wasim, we'll send some other top national boxers of different weight divisions for the World Championships." He said the federation was also planning to hold two back-to-back national championships by the end of the ongoing year.

"There is a significant drop in the number of corona virus cases in Pakistan and if the situation further improves we'll stage the National Youth Championship in November and the 38th National Boxing Championship in December," the PBF secretary added.

He said the Youth Championship would be held either in Peshawar or Quetta, while the 38th edition of the National Championship would take place in Lahore. He said the holding of domestic events was imperative as it would help the federation identify talent for World Boxing Championships.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar World Quetta Tokyo Belgrade Nasir Serbia November December Olympics Event Best Top Weight Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

30 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

50 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.