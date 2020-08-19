PBF to field Waseem in World Boxing Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is planning to field professional boxer Muhammad Waseem in World Boxing Championships with an aim to earn a spot in Tokyo Olympics.

"We are in talks with Waseem. He has shown interest to fight at the World Championships and hopefully will soon make an announcement for that," Col. (retd) Nasir Tung, secretary PBF told APP.

The 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships are scheduled to be held in Belgrade, Serbia in early next year.

"These Championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers and that is why we want to send the best of the best lot in the event," Nasir said.

The 32-year-old Waseem, who is also known as "The Falcon" fights in the flyweight category.

Nasir said the federation believed Wasim could make a cut to the quadrennial event as he had a will to win. "He is a great puncher and a strong heart. He has got a good chin and the determination to win. We are sure he can make it to the Olympics," he added.

According to Nasir Pakistan has also some other highly talented pugilists, who have the potential to make podium finish and claim spots in Olympics. "Hence, along with Wasim, we'll send some other top national boxers of different weight divisions for the World Championships." He said the federation was also planning to hold two back-to-back national championships by the end of the ongoing year.

"There is a significant drop in the number of corona virus cases in Pakistan and if the situation further improves we'll stage the National Youth Championship in November and the 38th National Boxing Championship in December," the PBF secretary added.

He said the Youth Championship would be held either in Peshawar or Quetta, while the 38th edition of the National Championship would take place in Lahore. He said the holding of domestic events was imperative as it would help the federation identify talent for World Boxing Championships.

