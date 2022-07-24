UrduPoint.com

PBF To Send 2 Pugilists For Commonwealth Games

Muhammad Rameez Published July 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PBF to send 2 pugilists for Commonwealth Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Besides Pakistan sports board (PSB) contingent for the Commonwealth Games, which includes three boxers, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) would also be backing two pugilists for the extravaganza to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.

According to Lt Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung PBF Secretary, PSB contingent for the Games includes three boxers and a coach.

"PSB contingent for the Games includes boxers M Ilyas 54-57kg, Suleman Baloch 60-635kg, Nazeer Ullah 86-92kg and Arshad Hussain (coach)," he claimed.

Meanwehile, he said PBF was sponsoring a 3-member Pakistan boxing contingent comprising two boxers Mahreen 57kg female, Zohaib Rasheed 48-51kg and Asghar (team manager) for the mega event.

Tung said Zohaib had earned a bronze in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships held in January. "We have high hopes from the boxers to do well in the mega event," he said.

/rpt

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Nasir Birmingham January July August Bronze Event From Asia Coach Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

16 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

16 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

16 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.