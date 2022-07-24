PBF to send 2 pugilists for Commonwealth Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Besides Pakistan sports board (PSB) contingent for the Commonwealth Games, which includes three boxers, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) would also be backing two pugilists for the extravaganza to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.

According to Lt Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung PBF Secretary, PSB contingent for the Games includes three boxers and a coach.

"PSB contingent for the Games includes boxers M Ilyas 54-57kg, Suleman Baloch 60-635kg, Nazeer Ullah 86-92kg and Arshad Hussain (coach)," he claimed.

Meanwehile, he said PBF was sponsoring a 3-member Pakistan boxing contingent comprising two boxers Mahreen 57kg female, Zohaib Rasheed 48-51kg and Asghar (team manager) for the mega event.

Tung said Zohaib had earned a bronze in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships held in January. "We have high hopes from the boxers to do well in the mega event," he said.

