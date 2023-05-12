PbOA President hands over torch of 34th National Games to Secretary Sports Punjab

Punjab Olympic Association President Amir Jan handed over the torch of 34th National Games to Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Dr Asif Tufail here at a ceremony held at Punjab Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Olympic Association President Amir Jan handed over the torch of 34th National Games to Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Dr Asif Tufail here at a ceremony held at Punjab Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Idris Haider Khawaja, President Punjab Swimming Association Women Wing Mubashra Raza, Secretary Sports Balochistan Ishaq Jamali, Olympian Shabana Akhtar, International athlete Shajar Abbas, former kabaddi captain Shafiq Chishti, Olympian Kh Junaid, Administrator Punjab Stadium Rehmatullah, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, and a large number of sports enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Olympian Shabana Akhtar, International athlete Shajar Abbas and former kabaddi captain Shafiq Chishti carried the torch of 34th National Games to Punjab Stadium and handed it over to President Punjab Olympic Association.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Sports Punjab said that Punjab's sports contingent of around 450 athletes will offer brilliant performance in National Games scheduled to be held at Quetta from May 22. "Our athletes are well prepared for the grand National Games event and we are quite upbeat that they will clinch more medals than all other contingents from across the country".

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion said that it would be a wonderful opportunity for young male and female athletes of the province to display their sports potential in their respective games.

"Sports board Punjab is working hard for the promotion of sports across the province".

In his address, President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan said that Punjab's sports contingent has been prepared with the untiring efforts of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail. "Punjab Sports Department is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in the province. Holding National Games is definitely a major step for the growth of sports culture across the country".

Secretary Sports Balochistan Ishaq Jamali in his address said that hosting the National Games will be a great honour for our province. "We have completed all the arrangements including best security measures for organizing 34th edition of the National Games in a befitting manner".

Secretary Sports Balochistan Ishaq Jamali said that Balochistan is going to host the National Games after a long time of 19 years. "Our people will show exemplary hospitality to all guest contingents and officials during the sports extravaganza".

After the ceremony, a large torch rally was taken out from Punjab Stadium to Liberty Chowk. A large number of sports lovers including several Olympians participated in the rally.