PBSF In Desperate Need Of Sponsorship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

PBSF in desperate need of sponsorship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Blind Sports Federation (PBSF) was desperately looking for sponsorships to field different outfits in the qualifiers for the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

The 2020 Paralympics, a major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities was scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 25 to September 6.

According to PBSF President Ch. Muhammad Waqas Waraich, there are very important Paralympics qualifiers taking place in the coming months but we fear we would not be able send our teams for these events as PBSF is suffering from severe financial crunch.

Mentioning the current financial situation of the federation, he said due to lack of sponsorships, PBSF was unable to send the football team for the Paralympics qualifiers in Thailand this month.

"Now we have to pay a hefty amount of fine for not sending the team," he mentioned.

He said the Goalball team had to play qualifiers in December in Japan and the last date to send entries was September 15. "We couldn't send entries for the qualifiers due to lack of sponsorship," he said.

Waqas said with utmost difficulty, PBSF was already bearing all expenses of the three-member Pakistani team comprising Tanveer Ahmed, Waleed Aziz and Abdul Waheed who would be making a maiden appearance in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30.

"We appeal the government, media and private sector to help in getting sponsorship for PBSF so that they can also field players in different international sports events and can make the country proud," he said.

