PCAA, PAF register wins in Pakistan Premier Football League games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) registered wins in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

In the first match, PCAA defeated Muslim Club Chaman 2-1 after an exciting contest. Muslim Club's Hanif scored first goal for his team in the injury time of the match.

However, PCAA's Saeed equalized the match 1-1 in the 74th minute. Naeem scored another goal for PCAA in the 78th minute to ensure a 2-1 win for his team.

In the second match, PAF thrashed Pakistan Navy 3-0. PAF took 1-0 lead in the first half when in the 20th minute Samad smashed home after a fine run. Muhammad Mujahid doubled the score 2-0 in the 68th minute. Moments later, Samad once again ran clear to slot home a third goal to help his side seal a 3-0 victory.