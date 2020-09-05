UrduPoint.com
PCB Accepts Chairman Cricket Committee Iqbal Qasim's Resignation

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:33 AM

The Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted Mr Iqbal Qasim's resignation as Chairman of the PCB Cricket Committee and will now announce his replacement in due course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted Mr Iqbal Qasim's resignation as Chairman of the PCB Cricket Committee and will now announce his replacement in due course.

In his resignation on Thursday, 3 September, Iqbal Qasim wrote: "(He was a) dummy chairman who cannot recommend a deserving match referee. It is painful to see injustice (being) done to cricketers who have played cricket, fulfill all criteria but suffering." The PCB, in its statement, said here on Friday : "It is indeed sad that a cricketer of the calibre, repute and experience of Iqbal Qasim has voluntarily decided to step down. His services to cricket, both as a player and as an administrator, are outstanding. The PCB respects his decision and wishes him well for future.

"However, it was disappointing for the PCB to see its cricket committee chairman, instead of supporting meritocracy and respecting the decision of the independent panel, decided to resign after his 'recommendation' was not entertained.

"The PCB is also at pains to explain that when Iqbal Qasim accepted the offer to head its cricket committee on 31 January 2020, the role of the department sides had already been eliminated under the new PCB Constitution 2019, which came into effect on 19 August 2019.

"He had walked into the role knowing the framework and regulations under which the current PCB management was operating that had no space for the PCB-organised department cricket. Having worked in a corporate organsiation, the PCB had hoped Iqbal Qasim would understand, abide and value the constitution.

"Iqbal Qasim has remained a loyal servant to Pakistan cricket and we hope he will continue to offer his services in future, nevertheless."The PCB Cricket Committee, like the ICC Cricket Committee and the MCC World Cricket Committee, is an advisory body. Its remit is to advice the PCB Chairman on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions. The Committee has the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.

