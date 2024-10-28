Open Menu

PCB Accepts Gary Kirsten’s Resignation As Head Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PCB accepts Gary Kirsten’s resignation as head coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Pakistan’s ODI and T20I head coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his position with immediate effect and the PCB has accepted the resignation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Pakistan’s ODI and T20I head coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his position with immediate effect and the PCB has accepted the resignation.

Gary Kirsten was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball coach in April 2024 for a period of two

years but the former South African left-handed batsman has parted ways within six months

of the appointment.

Meanwhile, the PCB has asked Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to head the

white-ball teams during the Australia tour from November 4 to 18, during which the national

men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and T20Is each.

In a message to the press PCB said, “The PCB today announced Jason Gillespie will coach

the Pakistan Men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten

submitted his resignation, which was accepted.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia PCB Gary April November From Coach

Recent Stories

Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

10 minutes ago
 Regional federal ombudsman office starts registeri ..

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

3 minutes ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and ..

Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary

18 minutes ago
 Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional ..

Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional security, bilateral cooperatio ..

7 minutes ago
Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act ..

Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP

41 minutes ago
 AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify effo ..

AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause

41 minutes ago
 CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vacci ..

CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hy ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breac ..

Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breach

43 minutes ago
 Sustained participation of women in workforce need ..

Sustained participation of women in workforce need of an hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbo ..

12 minutes ago
 Program launched to protect farmers from exploitat ..

Program launched to protect farmers from exploitation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports