PCB accepts Gary Kirsten’s resignation as head coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Pakistan’s ODI and T20I head coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his position with immediate effect and the PCB has accepted the resignation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Pakistan’s ODI and T20I head coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his position with immediate effect and the PCB has accepted the resignation.

Gary Kirsten was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball coach in April 2024 for a period of two

years but the former South African left-handed batsman has parted ways within six months

of the appointment.

Meanwhile, the PCB has asked Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to head the

white-ball teams during the Australia tour from November 4 to 18, during which the national

men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and T20Is each.

In a message to the press PCB said, “The PCB today announced Jason Gillespie will coach

the Pakistan Men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten

submitted his resignation, which was accepted.”