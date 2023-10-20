Open Menu

PCB Adds Five Players To Men’s Central Contracts List

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 20, 2023 | 11:18 PM

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts list

After a thorough review, PCB has decided to name five additional players in the men’s central contracts list bringing the total number of players offered contracts to 30. The three-year contracts deal announced last month, will run from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2026

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) After a thorough review, PCB has decided to name five additional players in the men’s central contracts list bringing the total number of players offered contracts to 30. The three-year contracts deal announced last month, will run from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2026.

The previous 25-man list of players was finalised by the Najam Sethi-led management committee but the new management committee under its chairman Mr Zaka Ashraf has decided to review the list. The new inductions include Abrar Ahmed (Category C), Noman Ali (Category C), Tayyab Tahir (Category D), Aamir Jamal (Category D) and Arshad Iqbal (Category D).

Sarfaraz Ahmed, former captain, was previously named in Category “D” but has been elevated to Category B. He is presently Pakistan's first-choice wicket-keeper batter in the red-ball format. He made his comeback to the Test side in December last year and has amassed 367 runs across four matches at an average of 61.16. The 36-year-old was named player of the series for his three half-centuries and one century in four innings against New Zealand at home.

Abrar and Noman, placed in Category C, have been regular Pakistan’s Test team members over the past year. Mystery spinner Abrar has picked up 38 wickets in six matches since making his debut against England in Multan while left-arm spinner Noman has taken 17 wickets in four games over the last 12 months.

Aamir (4 T20Is), Arshad (3 T20Is) and Tayyab (3 T20Is) slotted in Category D continue to remain in the plans of the national men’s selection committee.

Below is the updated list of players with categories who have been offered contracts:

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan

Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Noman Ali

Category D: Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

The contracts offered significantly increased monthly retainers, with a share of the ICC revenue incorporated into the overall monthly remuneration. The three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the three years but a list of players will be appraised after 12 months. The previous central contract cycle expired on 30 June and the new agreement was deemed effective from 1 July 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Century ICC Zaka Ashraf PCB Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Ali Agha Aamir Jamal Saud Shakeel June July December Afridi From Agreement Share New Zealand

Recent Stories

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under ..

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

4 minutes ago
 HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power thef ..

HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power theft

4 minutes ago
 Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

21 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

22 minutes ago
 Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

4 minutes ago
UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi dispels noti ..

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special attention to missed, refu ..

Commissioner for special attention to missed, refusals, zero dose children durin ..

33 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

52 minutes ago
 CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots wort ..

CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

33 minutes ago
 Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports