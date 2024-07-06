- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy
PCB Allocates Rs. 12,800mln For Upgradation Of Stadiums Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2024 | 08:53 PM
The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday approved Rs. 12,800 million for upgradation of the cricket stadiums in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday approved Rs. 12,800 million for upgradation of the cricket stadiums in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan.
The BoG took important decisions for development of domestic and women cricket in the country during its 72nd meeting at the Board Room of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi Stadium, here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi. The BoG also approved enhancing the annual budget for women cricket from Rs. 70 million to Rs. 240 million, besides raising the central contracts of the women cricketers.
The meeting also set aside Rs. 450 million for the promotion of domestic cricket in the country. It was also decided that the PCB will look after 12 cricket grounds across the country besides providing funds for the upkeep and salaries of staff of 100 cricket grounds in Pakistan.
The meeting was briefed on the preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan next year.
The Chairman PCB emphasized the need of completing the upgradation work on the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, National Bank Cricket Stadium Karachi and Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, adding that the international standards will be met in the upgradation.
Mohsin Naqvi said that the upgradation of the stadia will ensure better facilities for the cricket fans. He directed to work on new venues for the domestic tournaments.
The Chairman apprised the BoG of various initiatives to strengthen domestic and women cricket. Various proposals were reviewed for the betterment of domestic cricket in the country.
Chief Operating Officer (CEO) PCB and Secretary BoG Salman Naseer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) PCB Javed Murtaza briefed the BoG on the salient features of the budget.
The BoG members including Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tanvir Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Dr. Anwar Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Meraj Mehmood, Usama Azhar and PCB’s Director Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi attended the 72nd meeting.
Recent Stories
IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace
Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses
Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital
Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat centres in first half of curr ..
Sargodha University visits China for expanding cooperation in education, sci-tec ..
Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun
City receives rain, more showers predicted for next 24 hours
New era of Pak-China cooperation in diverse fields to boost economic prosperity, ..
Gulf states congratulate Iran's new reformist president
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
More Stories From Sports
-
Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun6 minutes ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship 2024 from July 121 hour ago
-
Women cricket squad makes preparations for Women's Asia Cup4 minutes ago
-
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket8 hours ago
-
Kabaddi Championship from July 1210 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results19 hours ago
-
Merino's extra-time heroics fire Spain past Germany, into Euros semis19 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 5 results - 3rd update19 hours ago
-
Olmo hopes Pedri can make speedy return for Euros semi-finalists Spain19 hours ago
-
Retiring Kroos hopeful despite Germany's 'bitter' Euros exit19 hours ago
-
Kolo Muani, Camavinga start for France against Portugal at Euro 202419 hours ago
-
Gauff overpowers qualifier to reach Wimbledon fourth round19 hours ago