PCB Allows 13 Individuals Including Sarfraz Ahmad To Return To Home

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:37 PM

PCB allows 13 individuals including Sarfraz Ahmad to return to home

The players and staff members have been given permission so that they could spend some time with their families.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) allowed to send 13 individuals including Sarfraz Ahmed to return to the country.

The board took this decision after consulting with Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 medical panel.

The players and staff members, after permission of the board, could fly back to home country and could spend some time with their families. The reports said that there might some more delays in the issuance of the remaining visas.

The players will undergo mandatory PCR tests before boarding any available commercial flight as soon as the visas are processed.

According to the reports, 12 players and officials departed through Abu Dhabi bound flight via Bahrain while 17 individuals were flown as per the exemption acquired from the UAE government.

“We are sorry for the trouble caused to some players and officials,” said PCB Director Commercial and PSL 6 head Babar Hamid. He said but these were due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected challenges.

“We are working hard alog with Abu Dhabi sports Council and also with the Emirates Cricket Board for timely star of the remaining matches of PSL,” he said, adding that they were making efforts to bring all the participants in time for the tournament.

