PCB allows cricketers to keep families with them during series

The players, however, will be bound to follow the COVID-19 SOPs for themselves and for their families during home and international series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21std, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) decided to allow cricketers to keep their families with them during tours in and outside the country, the source said on Monday.

The sources said that the players could keep their families even during the home series.

“PCB will talk to host board,” said the sources.

They said that the squad players who would play home series against South Africa would be allowed to keep their families with.

The objective of this decision is to facilitate the players during their difficult times and all the players have been informed in this regard.

Pakistani squad during its visit to New Zealand faced huge trouble during quarantine period. The decision has been taken to facilitate the players during difficult situations like this in New Zealand.

Pakistan team will tour South African, Zimbabwe, England and West Indies next year, and many home series will also be played during the same period.

However, the players have been directed that they will be bound to fulfill all COVID-19 protocols for their families.