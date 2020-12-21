UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Allows Cricketers To Keep Families With Them During Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:45 PM

PCB allows cricketers to keep families with them during series

The players, however, will be bound to follow the COVID-19 SOPs for themselves and for their families during home and international series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21std, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) decided to allow cricketers to keep their families with them during tours in and outside the country, the source said on Monday.

The sources said that the players could keep their families even during the home series.

“PCB will talk to host board,” said the sources.

They said that the squad players who would play home series against South Africa would be allowed to keep their families with.

The objective of this decision is to facilitate the players during their difficult times and all the players have been informed in this regard.

Pakistani squad during its visit to New Zealand faced huge trouble during quarantine period. The decision has been taken to facilitate the players during difficult situations like this in New Zealand.

Pakistan team will tour South African, Zimbabwe, England and West Indies next year, and many home series will also be played during the same period.

However, the players have been directed that they will be bound to fulfill all COVID-19 protocols for their families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Visit Tours Same South Africa Zimbabwe All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Inam excluded from 1st Test match agai ..

8 minutes ago

Japan Approves Record $1.03 Trillion Budget for 20 ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea tightens Seoul curbs after record deat ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Keeps Boosting Counterterrorism Cooperation ..

4 minutes ago

Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people t ..

4 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases top 76,000

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.